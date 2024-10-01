After months of waiting, we finally know when Demon Slayer's latest season is coming to Netflix

Demon Slayer season 4 aired on Crunchyroll earlier this year, but we’ve been patiently waiting to hear when it will land on Netflix. The streaming service already has seasons 1-3, and now new episodes are arriving on October 31.

The official Demon Slayer account confirmed the news, tweeting: "Training, training, training! The group strength training program is about to start! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is coming to @Netflix on October 31!"

Demon Slayer season 4 follows the Hashira Training arc (chapters 128-136 of the manga), and sees Tanjiro train to become a Hashira, a high-ranking part of the Demon Slayer Corps. The episodes originally aired on Crunchyroll in the UK and US from May to June 2024.

Demon Slayer season 4 is also a slightly condensed season, featuring just eight episodes in total, unlike the previous outings. Season 1 featured 26 episodes, but it’s steadily declined since then with season 2 getting 18 episodes and season 3 just 11 episodes in total.

Season 4 leads into the final anime storyline, the Infinity Castle arc. This is going to be adapted into a movie trilogy, and we’ve already seen the first teaser for that. For more on that, check out our complete guide to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy.

This isn't the only exciting new anime arriving in October. Anime's fall season includes horror anime Uzumaki, Blue Lock season 2, Re:Zero season 3, and Dragon Ball Daima.