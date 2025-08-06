2 years of Sekiro anime rumors suddenly look a lot more believable: a new web domain from FromSoftware owner Kadokawa points to "Sekiro-Anime"

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa has registered a new domain for "Sekiro-Anime.jp," seemingly bearing out longstanding rumors that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will get an anime adaptation.

Naturally, the link, shared by Wario64 after it was spotted by Resetera user vestan, currently leads to a dead page. The Japanese error message machine translates to:

"The page you are looking for cannot be found.

The page you are looking for may have been moved or deleted.

The server may not be accessible due to a temporary problem.

"Please try again later."

Obviously, not super helpful as far as what this still-unannounced Sekiro anime is about. The EuroDNS filing for the domain, which lists Kadokawa Corporation and a July 31, 2025 filing date with a July 31, 2026 expiration, doesn't tell us much either, but all of the attached details appear legitimate.

This web domain was last updated on August 5, according to EuroDNS records. There's also a list of what appear to be placeholder regional variants of the domain.

This is the most convincing evidence we've had for a Sekiro anime adaptation, and it isn't the first breadcrumb in the trail . Since May 2023, fairly reliable sources have claimed that a Sekiro anime is in the works.

The same source also claimed that Sony's open-world samurais-and-ninjas game Ghost of Tsushima is getting an anime. Lo and behold, the Ghost of Tsushima anime was officially announced in January 2025, with Demon Slayer studio Aniplex at the helm alongside PlayStation Productions.

We also know that FromSoftware is open to multimedia adaptations. A live-action Elden Ring movie adapting the studio's most successful game was confirmed this May following plenty of rumors of its own.

In October 2022, when Sony upped its investment in FromSoftware, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst suggested "You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities" in other mediums.

Last year, Sony became the largest shareholder in Kadokawa, boosting its investment to 10%. The deal followed chatter about a potential wholesale acquisition that never materialized. FromSoftware's Bloodborne remains a PlayStation exclusive, but the studio recently announced a surprising new exclusive for another platform: The Duskbloods for Nintendo's newly released Switch 2 hybrid console.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice follows a lone shinobi warrior through a fictionalized Sengoku-era Japan (late 15th century through the late 16th century). The game was well-reviewed – our own Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review is on the lower end at a still-glowing 4/5 – for its slick combat, engrossing world, and memorable boss fights and characters.

It isn't a story-focused game, but there's certainly a lot of material available for a potential Sekiro anime to run with, either as a direct retelling of the game storyline or as an original story in the same universe a la Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 was only recently announced, so at this rate it could be quite a stellar year for fans of such adaptations.

