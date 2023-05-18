Sekiro anime rumored ahead of PlayStation Showcase

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice could be the next video game to get an anime adaptation.

That's according to a brief leak from Twitter user oecuf, who predicts that a Sekiro anime, apparently in the works at an unannounced Japanese studio, will be announced soon – perhaps at next week's PlayStation Showcase if we're lucky. Oecuf has a history of sharing early reveals and even still images from anime across the industry; just last month, the account correctly predicted (opens in new tab) the release of a now-confirmed anime for the manga Medalist (opens in new tab), for example. That said, there's ample reason to treat this rumor with hefty skepticism.

VIDEO GAME "Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (セキロ：シャドウズ ダイ トゥワイス)" Anime Announcement Soon!It's produced by a Japanese studio of course. https://t.co/XKA3kUNWQ1 pic.twitter.com/3arZsVjP4WMay 18, 2023 See more

First of all, the chain of tweets unveiling this leak is needlessly confusing, which may partly be due to Japanese-to-English hangups, but that's a minor problem compared to the childish riddles that all leakers seem to insist on using instead of actual words that people can read.

Oecuf previously tweeted (opens in new tab) a bunch of symbols with a short PlayStation Studios reel, and apparently this was part of some master plan which may also be teasing a Ghost of Tsushima anime. I'm not confident in that, though, and it doesn't help that the clip shared with the tweet about the alleged Sekiro anime is just cut from an old Ghost of Tsushima cinematic trailer.

What PlayStation samurai game are we talking about here, and what sort of adaptation is it reportedly getting? We already know about the Ghost of Tsushima movie , after all. These are excellent questions which will hopefully be officially answered soon. For now, keep Sekiro anime on your mental backburner.

In fairness, a Sekiro anime isn't that far-fetched. It does already have a manga starring Hanbei the Undying, after all, and the Soulsborne library has only become more multimedia since its release. Elden Ring has a manga (which is launching in English in just a few days, actually) and Bloodborne has yet another comic , so what's an anime at this point?