Netflix subscribers can't get enough of anime with over 4.4 billion hours watched so far in 2025, and a classic show beat the likes of Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer to take the number 1 spot

Netflix subscribers can't get enough of anime, it seems, with new data confirming that Japanese animation has taken the streamer by storm in the first half of 2025.

According to the Anime by the Numbers newsletter, Netflix users watched 4.4 billion hours of anime in the first half of 2025. This is an increase of 11.3% in hours compared to the previous six-month period and a rate of growth that's 10 times higher than all other media on the streamer.

As for which titles specifically that audiences are watching, Naruto: Shippuden comes out on top with 40 million views. Studio Ghibli's catalogue was second at 39 million views, while Pokemon titles and Detective Conan were joint third with 38 million views.

Other titles in the top 10 include One Piece with 28 million views, Demon Slayer with 23 million views, and Attack on Titan with 15 million views, which shows classic series are still proving more popular than newer titles.

Original and exclusive series are not the source of Netflix's anime success worldwide, though. Of the top 25 anime series in the first half of this year, only five of them were exclusive to the streamer outside of Asia – and Netflix wasn't involved in the production of any of them. In fact, less than 20% of the site's total anime viewership was on Netflix originals.

