Netflix unveils first trailer for Dune and Hunger Games stars’ new animated movie

The first trailer for Netflix's Spellbound has arrived – and it looks like a whimsical, fantastical good time.

Per the official synopsis, Spellbound takes place in the magical world of Lumbria where a young princess named Ellian (Rachel Zegler) must break the spell that has transformed her parents into monsters and split her kingdom in two. Vicky Jensen, who helmed the first installment in the Shrek franchise, directs from a screenplay penned by live-action Mulan screenwriters Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Julia Miranda.

The cast includes Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, Javier Bardem as King Solon, John Lithgow as Minister Bolinar, Jenifer Lewis as Minister Nazara Prone, Nathan Lane as The Oracle of the Sun, Andre De Shields as The Oracle of the Moon, Jordan Fisher as Callan, and Titus Burgess in an unknown score. Alan Menken, the legendary composer behind classic Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, provides the score.

Spellbound | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's been a long time coming for the animated feature, which was first announced as Split back in 2017. The title changed to The Unbreakable Spell and was acquired by Apple TV Plus in December 2020 before Netflix took over distribution rights in October 2020. But given that it's an animated musical scored by Alan Menken and directed by the helmer of Shrek...we have a feeling that it'll have been well worth the wait.

Spellbound is set to hit Netflix on November 22, 2024.