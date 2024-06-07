We've finally heard Marvel star as the voice of Lara Croft in upcoming Netflix anime, and fans are loving it

We've finally heard a snippet of Marvel star Hayley Atwell's Lara Croft voice – and fans are obsessed.

Atwell, who is Peggy Carter in the MCU and recently starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, is lending her voice to the iconic adventurer in Netflix's new animated series. So far, though, we haven't heard just what that'll sound like… until now. Check out the new footage below.

"HER VOICE SOUNDS AMAZING. HAYLEY ATWELL MY LARA CROFT!!!" is one enthusiastic reaction .

"I JUST WOKE UP AND THE FIRST THING I SEE IS THIS WE NEED HAYLEY FOR TR12 PLEASE," says another excited fan .

"Her voice is PERFECT," says someone else . "Having a completely normal reaction to this"

"'I'm always careful' SHE HAVE THE ATTITUDE, THE VOICE IS PERFECT WE ARE SO BACK!!!!" cheers someone else .

This isn't the only Tomb Raider project on the way, either. If you can't get enough of Lara Croft, the good news is Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a live-action show for Amazon Prime Video.

There's also a short teaser available for the Netflix animated show, which shows off plenty of Lara's adventuring.

"Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures," reads Netflix's synopsis. "But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft arrives on Netflix this October 10. In the meantime, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.