First trailer for Zack Snyder's new Netflix series teases a bloody, brutal revenge mission against the gods

The first full-length trailer for Zack Snyder's new Netflix project, Twilight of the Gods, has been unveiled – and it teases a brutal, bloody revenge mission.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see main character Sigrid have her wedding violently crashed by Thor. In the aftermath, she swears revenge against the God of Thunder and sets out to kill him. She won't be alone on her quest, though, as, along with her husband-to-be and a group of warriors, the trickster god Loki is also seemingly on her side.

"Gods killing gods would go unnoticed," Loki remarks in the footage. "But a mortal? That would remake the world."

"It's a mission, it's a revenge story," Snyder has previously said of the show. "Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I've really enjoyed working through and with because she's just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

The rest of the cast includes Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man).

Along with Snyder, Jay Oliva, Eric Carrasco, Andrew Tamandl, Tim Divar, and David Hartman direct the eight episode series.

The show follows Snyder's other Netflix projects: Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon: Part One, and Rebel Moon: Part Two (as well as the two director's cuts). As for Snyder's next movie, though, he's indicated he wants to do something on a smaller scale.

"I really wanted to do something that's not a visual effects extravaganza, just because I'd like to just do something a little grounded," the director told us earlier in the year.

Twilight of the Gods hits Netflix this September 12. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to stream now.