Arcane season 2 act 2 trailer brings revolution to the undercity and promises to finally pay off an arc we've been waiting for since season 1

The new Arcane season 2 trailer is here, and it teases an intense escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun, as well as the payoff for an arc fans have been waiting for since the first season.

Spoilers for Arcane season 1 to follow.

The trailer sees the misadventures of Jinx, Vi, and company come to a head as the struggle between Piltover and Zaun continues to boil over following Jinx's attack on the council at the end of season 1. We also get to see our first tease of what appears to be the long-awaited faceoff between Vi and Warwick.

Season 2 picks up right where we left off in season 1, which ends after Jinx launches a rocket using stolen Hextech at the Piltover council, setting up a much more intense battle between Piltover and Zaun that "inspires both glory and heartbreak" in season 2, according to Netflix's official synopsis.

Season 2 is releasing in three waves; Act 1 is the first three episodes and it's streaming now, Act 2 will bring out the next three on November 16, and finally Act 3 hits the streaming service with three final episodes on November 23. Our Arcane season 2 release schedule has an even more comprehensive breakdown of the timing.

Arcane season 2 stars Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Brett Tucker as Singed, as well as a few new faces we haven't seen yet.

