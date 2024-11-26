Coffins and hedgehogs are the latest entries in the bizarre popcorn bucket race thanks to Sonic 3 and Nosferatu

The year may almost be over, but two new popcorn buckets have entered the race for the most bizarre cinema snack receptacle courtesy of two of our most highly anticipated 2024 releases still to come: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu.

The Sonic bucket is the head of the 'hog himself, with theatergoers able to access their popcorn through the top of his skull. Yum. As for Nosferatu, the popcorn bucket tie-in for the vampire movie is – fittingly – a coffin, with your cinema snack beneath the lid rather than an undead body. You can see both buckets below.

The first ‘SONIC 3’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/qLjudlW7VLNovember 25, 2024

The first ‘NOSFERATU’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/z9Nt8kceTMNovember 25, 2024

These souvenirs join the likes of Dune 2's infamous sandworm bucket and Deadpool and Wolverine's more intentionally crude take , along with a Xenomorph-shaped bucket to mark the release of Alien: Romulus and a helmet for Gladiator 2 .

Sonic 3 sees Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves, enter the mix alongside Ben Schwartz's Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, and Idris Elba's Knuckles. James Marsden is also back as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, along with Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman – and his grandfather, Gerald Robotnik.

Nosferatu is a new take on the classic vampire tale from The Witch director Robert Eggers, with Bill Skarsgård starring as the titular vampire alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives on the big screen on December 21, with Nosferatu following on December 25 in the US and January 3 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.