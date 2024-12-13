Following Fallout TV show's win at the Game Awards, the producer jokingly thanks New Vegas fans for "not burning down my house" and promises they will be "thankful" for what's coming in season 2

After many hints, it looks like Fallout season 2 will adapt the fan-favorite game Fallout: New Vegas as executive producer Jonathan Nolan all but confirmed the news in a cryptic awards speech.

"I want to thank Fallout: New Vegas fans for not burning down my house, you’ll be thankful you didn’t," said Nolan during his acceptance speech for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards. The producer was referring to how die-hard Fallout fans were not too happy with how the first season 'mixed up' the lore and general timeline of the games, specifically Fallout: New Vegas.

Released in 2010, New Vegas is the sixth Fallout game overall and is set 204 years after the nuclear war and follows a courier who wakes up from being shot in the head and finds himself in a larger conflict between different governing forces. Like the original game, New Vegas still upholds the ‘50s style but has often been compared to Mad Max with themes of greed and excess running throughout.

Fans first started to wonder if season 2 would be based on the sixth Fallout game when a new location was teased at the very end of season 1 as Hank stumbles upon a new city – you can read more on that in our Fallout season 1 ending explained . Soon after, Nolan teased that season 2 would explore his favorite location from the games. Later, video game director Todd Howard confirmed to Kinda Funny Games that season 2 will feature "some of New Vegas" although it will be hard to canonize due to the game having multiple endings.

Although we still don't have an official synopsis, it is likely that season 2 will pick up from Fallout season 1 and follow Lucy and The Ghoul’s journey to find her dad Hank, who escaped wearing power armor. Meanwhile over at Shady Sands, The Brotherhood of Steel has taken over and have an unlimited power source at their fingertips – so we can only imagine how they will use it.

Expected returning cast members include Ella Purnell (Lucy), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul), Aaron Moten (Maximus), Moisés Arias (Norm), Kyle MacLachlan (Hank), and more.

Fallout season 2 has yet to confirm a release date on Prime Video, but has started filming. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming TV shows .