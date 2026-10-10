Josh Brolin talks Sicario 3 without Taylor Sheridan

This week, it was announced that the long-awaited Sicario threequel was finally underway with Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro reprising their roles (via Deadline). However, the trio will change tactics, since the scribe of both Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Taylor Sheridan, won't return for a third. Instead, writing duties will fall to Peaky Blinders creator and writer of the upcoming Bond movie, Steven Knight, with director Padraic McKinley calling the shots. After the changeover, Brolin has weighed in on the franchise's new direction and the familiar faces he'll see in this forgotten criminal underworld.
"We all can't wait to get on set anyway. It's been a while. We adore each other, and we've all worked together before," Brolin told Screen Rant. "Benicio and I, this will be our sixth film together. It's fantastic [to work with Emily again]. I just sent her a little voice memo yesterday, and I just adore her, I adore her. I think the work right now has reached a level that's just untouchable."
As for Knight stepping in for Sheridan, Brolin acknowledged it was a "juggly process" but said they were prepped for McKinley, a "great filmmaker," to come on board, and that he'd already provided "great notes" for Knight's script. It'll be a long time before we see any of it come to fruition, but for now we'll be glad that, after all these years, Sicar3o (we might've made that title up) is finally coming to pass.
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