Josh Brolin talks Sicario 3 without Taylor Sheridan

News
By
Published

Steven Knight is set to write the long-anticipated sequel

This week, it was announced that the long-awaited Sicario threequel was finally underway with Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro reprising their roles (via Deadline). However, the trio will change tactics, since the scribe of both Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Taylor Sheridan, won't return for a third. Instead, writing duties will fall to Peaky Blinders creator and writer of the upcoming Bond movie, Steven Knight, with director Padraic McKinley calling the shots. After the changeover, Brolin has weighed in on the franchise's new direction and the familiar faces he'll see in this forgotten criminal underworld.

"We all can't wait to get on set anyway. It's been a while. We adore each other, and we've all worked together before," Brolin told Screen Rant. "Benicio and I, this will be our sixth film together. It's fantastic [to work with Emily again]. I just sent her a little voice memo yesterday, and I just adore her, I adore her. I think the work right now has reached a level that's just untouchable."

As for Knight stepping in for Sheridan, Brolin acknowledged it was a "juggly process" but said they were prepped for McKinley, a "great filmmaker," to come on board, and that he'd already provided "great notes" for Knight's script. It'll be a long time before we see any of it come to fruition, but for now we'll be glad that, after all these years, Sicar3o (we might've made that title up) is finally coming to pass.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

For every other exciting movie heading our way, check out our guide here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The new chapter uses all the elements and &#039;70s anime’ to tell its story
    1
    Avatar: Seven Havens co-creator and EP explain the show's new animation style, say they wanted to make an “old school anime” 
  2. 2
    James Bond will return in comic book form written by Grant Morrison
  3. 3
    Nicolas Cage finally confirms he's opening a case in True Detective season 5
  4. 4
    Gearbox is doing a much better job with roguelike icon Risk of Rain 2 as its new expansion debuts to "Very Positive" Steam reviews
  5. 5
    Starfield modder finally brings seamless planetary landing to Bethesda's RPG "without any loading screens" after over a year of work