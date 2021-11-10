Get Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Super Mario for their lowest prices in the early Black Friday deals

Because schedules are apparently meaningless these days and sales now start a month in advance, Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals are here in full force. Everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted, and the Lego Super Mario starter set has tumbled to an all-time low of $47.99 instead of $60 at Walmart USA (meanwhile, the UK can get the set for £29.99 rather than £50 from Amazon). Not to be left out, Amazon has discounted Lego Baby Yoda to its lowest ever price in the USA.

You can check out Walmart's full range of advance offers here , but it's worth pointing out that they don't all have the early Black Friday Lego deals label despite being found under the Black Friday section on-site. This makes us think some of those kits may drop in price again between now and Black Friday itself, so it might be worth holding off unless the item in question has had a big reduction or is particularly popular. You never know, it could receive an even bigger price cut during this year's Black Friday Lego deals (cross your fingers, everyone).

As for other deals to prioritise, we'd recommend the various Lego advent calendar price cuts (featuring minifigures and accessories instead of chocolate). These usually vanish by the time we reach Black Friday itself, so picking up something like the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, or Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar (all priced at $31.99 instead of $40) will help avoid disappointment later on.

Early Black Friday Lego deals - USA

Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) | $79.99 Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Baby Yoda kit, so it's worth pouncing on. Because this one's sure to be a hit over Christmas and may become harder to find in the weeks ahead, getting it while you can isn't a bad idea. Speaking of which, it's available for $64 at Walmart should the Amazon deal run out of stock.



Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $60 Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $60 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - It's rare to see the Super Mario starter set drop down to this price point. In fact, this is the historic lowest price that it's ever been. That makes Walmart's early Black Friday offer well worth considering, especially because this kit is sure to be popular again during the Holiday season. Don't worry if it sells out at Walmart, though - it's been reduced at Amazon as well.



Early Black Friday Lego deals - UK

£50 Lego Super Mario starter set | £50 £29.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - Look out folks, the Lego Mario starter course has fallen dramatically in price on Amazon. Now up for grabs at £20 less than normal, it's not far off its lowest price. Yes, we've seen it slightly cheaper in the past, but this is still a bargain on what is shaping up to be another hot Christmas toy for 2021.



Lego Star Wars The Child | £69.99 Lego Star Wars The Child | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% - While The Mandalorian's third season isn't arriving until 2022, we can at least console ourselves with this collectable Baby Yoda. It's a very respectable gift for yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life, particularly because it's tumbled close to its lowest-ever price of £46.



There are plenty more gift-worthy offers on the way, so keep an eye on our guide to the upcoming Black Friday board game deals and Black Friday gaming deals as we approach the end of November.