Early Black Friday AirPods deals have landed at Amazon - record low prices available now

We've been waiting a while for Black Friday AirPods deals, as retailers have certainly left these offers right up to the last second. However, now that we're in the official week of Black Friday, things are looking up.

We're seeing record low prices on both the brand new AirPods 3 and the MagSafe charging AirPods Pros. The former is offering one of the best early Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far - just $154.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon right now. That means you're getting the 2021 earbuds for their lowest price yet (and then some). We didn't expect to see such a low price tag on these buds, but not only is there a $10 instant discount available, you can also save an additional $15 at checkout.

However, if you're looking for something a little more powerful, the Pros have just dropped down to $169.99 (was $249) in Amazon's latest AirPods deals. That's a return to a record low sales price we were previously enjoying on the last iteration, so those put off by the rise in cost after the latest iteration was released should certainly take note of this offer.

You'll find all of Amazon's latest early Black Friday AirPods deals just below, but if you're looking for something to pair your new buds with, take a look at the best Black Friday iPad deals we've spotted today as well.

Today's best early Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 Apple AirPods 3 | $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The AirPods 3 have finally broken away from the $175 sales price we've been seeing since release. Not only can you save $10 on the listing page itself, but a further $15 discount will be applied at checkout. It goes without saying that this is a record low price, but we didn't expect to see a saving quite as large as this.



Apple AirPods Pro | $249 Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $79 - There's nearly $80 off the new MagSafe charging AirPods Pro at Amazon today, leaving us with a record low $169.99 sales price. That matches the lowest ever price we'd seen on the previous model just a few months ago, so those holding out for a comparable discount on the new iteration are being handsomely rewarded here.



AirPods Max | $549 AirPods Max | $549 $439.99 at Amazon

Save $109 - The AirPods Max aren't quite at their lowest all-time price today, but sitting just $10 off it is still an excellent offer. These luxury headphones have been stuck between $450 and $500 over the last few months, so you're getting a solid discount at $109 off.



