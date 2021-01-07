Doom Eternal costumes are making their way to Fall Guys

Doom Eternal skins are making their way to Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout as revealed in a new teaser trailer.

The costumes will be available on January 12 and come in three different character variations including Doomguy, Cacodemon, and Tyrant.

The trailer features a Fall Guys course inspired by Doom Eternal that is just a tiny bit cuter than the actual Doom setting. The Doom theme song also makes an appearance before the dramatic unveiling of the three new skins.

The costumes were teased on the Fall Guys official Twitter account earlier this week in a since-deleted tweet that read: “We'll be revealing a costume that rhymes with schmoom schmayer from the hit game schmoom schmeternal.” Which of course ended up being the Doom Eternal crossover teased above.

The account also tweeted that they planned to unveil the new characters via a stream on Tuesday, however we're unable to do so due to struggling to access the costume designs, as the Fall Guys Twitter account revealed on January 5.

Well... this is awkward...We accidentally made this swole bean so unleakable that even WE are unable to leak it 😅Unfortunately, we'll have to reschedule the stream... 😂😭We've hacked the system though... here's a leaked render pic.twitter.com/M6iqlzHsCyJanuary 5, 2021

These are just a few of many Fall Guys costume crossovers with Mediatonic also releasing a Santa outfit , Godzilla suit , Untitled Goose Game crossover , and even a Sonic the Hedgehog skin last year.

Fall Guys Season 3 premiered at the 2020 Game Awards and was released to play on December 15. The update gave players 7 new levels, 30+ new costumes, crown ranks, and more.

