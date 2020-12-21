Get festive with the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout free Santa costume

The Fall Guys official Twitter account shared a festive video today to announce their Santa outfit giveaway, which is open to all players and can be claimed by logging into the game between the 21st - 25th December 2020.

The video announcement is a live-action short film that sees a Fall Guys jellybean waking up on Christmas morning struggling to adapt to life outside the game. The short film makes reference to several Fall Guys moments including Tail Tag and the elusive Fall Guys crown. Which you can see for yourself below.

From all of us at @Mediatonic and @DevolverDigital...We'd really like to thank you all for your support this year!We've gifted you all a little something for the holidays 🎁🎅Devolver made a live-action Christmas ad for the occasion... pic.twitter.com/yNxApzsgapDecember 21, 2020

According to the Fall Guys official Twitter account, the Santa outfit is a show of appreciation to everyone who played the game in 2020 from both the game’s developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital.

(Image credit: Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

This announcement comes just days after the same account released an outfit inspired by streamer Ninja, which happened as a result of a fundraiser for the charity Special Effect.

Ninja is just one of many Fall Guys crossovers as the game has already added: a Godzilla and Sonic the Hedgehog costume in October, and fellow Devolver published game Roboto Gato also received its own skin in September.

Fall Guys Season 3 was recently unveiled at The 2020 Game Awards with the premiere of another festive trailer that promises new levels, obstacles, costumes and emotes. The game was also nominated for a number of awards at the ceremony and won the award for Best Community Support.

❄️ FALL GUYS SEASON 3 ❄️7 NEW LEVELS30+ COSTUMESBERT, BORT, BARTCROWN RANKSGOLD COSTUMESRINGUS DINGUSRT IF FALL GUYS GOES BRR#FallGuysSeason3 pic.twitter.com/9sFGpytCEWDecember 15, 2020

As the countdown to Christmas continues, why not have a look at our best gifts for gamers.