Fall Guys gets a Sonic the Hedgehog skin later today

You'll be able to dress up as Sonic the Hedgehog in Fall Guys very soon, because blue blur is coming to the game later today.

Earlier this week, developer Mediatonic unveiled the new Sonic skin for Fall Guys in a livestream with Sega. You can check out the Sonic skin in action in Fall Guys just below, which definitely has a slightly unnerving edge to it.

Are ya seeing this??? 👀https://t.co/8HUVqIn2uE pic.twitter.com/zD7OfFjSJDOctober 12, 2020

There's something very... off about the Sonic skin in Fall Guys. The speedster has been cursed with the 'dead behind the eyes' look, but he also looks pretty hilarious. Then again, Fall Guys is meant to be a comedy physics game at heart, so really the Sonic skin feels right at home.

The Sonic crossover skin should be arriving in Fall Guys at some point later today, on October 14. When the skin launches, you'll need 10 Crowns in total to dress up as Sonic: five Crowns for the top half of the outfit, and five for the bottom half.

The Sonic the Hedgehog skin wasn't the only thing announced during the livestream between Mediatonic and Sega. It was actually the 60th anniversary of Sega earlier this week, and the company announced a sale on dozens of titles, like Bayonetta, Yakuza, and more.

This is the first major update to Fall Guys after Season 2 launched last week. The theme of the new season is Medieval, so you can find plenty of knights and dragon-themed outfits hanging around the game's store and seasonal battle pass for the taking.

For a complete, in-depth look at everything included with the latest seasonal event to hit Mediatonic's game so far, check out our Fall Guys Season 2 guide for more information.