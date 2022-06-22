New Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene teases future return of Bruce Campbell’s character

A new deleted scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases the return of Bruce Campbell's hilarious Pizza Poppa character.

The sequel has just arrived on Vudu and Disney Plus, with the former including several extras including deleted scenes and audio commentary from director Sam Raimi. One of the deleted scenes features Pizza Poppa, played by Bruce Campbell, in a scene that looks a whole lot like the one that played after the credits.

In the second post-credits scene, which may have very well been made to playfully troll Marvel fans who wait in the theater after every single film, we see Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa finally breaking free from Doctor Strange's punching spell. He looks directly into the camera and yells, "It's over!" In the deleted scene, however, when the spell wears off, Campbell shouts, "Doctor Strange has not seen the last of the Pizza Poppa!"

#DoctorStrange beware! In this exclusive deleted scene, the true villain of the multiverse is born. His name? The Pizza Papa 🍕Pick up #DoctorStrange2 on Vudu today 👇https://t.co/xTM9MQ6okw pic.twitter.com/bs9yMeTzogJune 22, 2022 See more

Campbell's cameo comes as no surprise to fans of Raimi's work, as the actor has starred in multiple Raimi-directed films including Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, and Crimewave. Campbell even cameoed in Campbell's Spider-Man trilogy, playing the ring announcer who changes Peter's wrestling name to Spider-Man in the first installment and the usher who doesn't let him in to see Mary Jane's play in the sequel.

The deleted scene implies that Campbell's Pizza Poppa could be making another appearance in a future Doctor Strange film, continuing the Raimi-Campbell legacy.

Want more on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Then check out our guides to: