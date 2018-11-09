Disney's streaming service gets an official name, release date, and a Star Wars: Rogue One prequel TV show

It’s finally on its way. Disney’s streaming service, now called Disney+, has a release date (well, more like a release window), and, in quite the surprise, the House of Mouse has also announced a Star Wars: Rogue One prequel TV show. Even better, one of the main cast members is returning as lead for the “spy thriller.”

As revealed on a conference call by Disney CEO Bob Iger (via Investors.com), Disney+ is launching in the US – other regions haven’t yet been confirmed – in “late 2019”. Outside of that, an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, nor has a monthly subscription cost.

The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+, launching in the U.S. in late 2019: https://t.co/fqv1HFHtqw pic.twitter.com/ut3ojyusB1November 8, 2018

But what good is a plus if you don’t have some exclusive content to parade around? Step forward the Star Wars: Rogue One prequel. Diego Luna returns as rebel Cassian Andor and, in a statement on StarWars.com, mentions that “we have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply”.

So, what adventure(s) will we be going on with a pre-Death Star plan stealing Cassian Andor? The synopsis for the show reads as follows: “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

No Jedi, no Jedha, and no Jar-Jar. That sounds like a breath of fresh air to me. Star Wars has always pretty much played it safe, so it’ll be great to see the franchise explore some new genres, especially alongside the Western elements of The Mandalorian TV show.

If that wasn’t enough, the previously-reported Loki TV series has also been confirmed. Goodbye free time, Disney Plus is here.

That Rogue One prequel will surely fit nicely alongside the big batch of new Star Wars movies on the way over the next few years.