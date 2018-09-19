Disney is developing MCU spin-off TV shows for Loki, Scarlet Witch, and more for its streaming service

Well, that came out of nowhere. Disney is reportedly working on a handful of new MCU TV shows for its streaming service. These aren’t going to be half-baked series either. Both Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are lined up to reprise the roles of Loki and Scarlet Witch respectively on the small screen. And by the sounds of it, this is only the beginning…

According to Variety, each potential MCU TV show will feature six-to-eight episodes, with a budget that rivals “major studio productions.” Adding on to that, Kevin Feige will apparently be involved in a hands-on role and, of course, there’s two big names front and centre in Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen. Oh, we’re in. We’re in a billion times over.

There hasn’t been any details released on what the shows will be about, whether they will be prequels or sequels (after all, the events of Avengers: Infinity War could put a spanner in the works if we’re heading into sequel territory), nor have any writers or directors been attached. But, still, it’s a promising start. When Disney and Marvel set its mind on something, they normally change the world forever.

There could be plenty more to come, too. Marvel has plans in place for a few more MCU spin-off TV shows involving heroes (and villains, you never know) that don’t have their own standalone movies. Right now, that includes the likes of Hulk, Hawkeye, and Shuri. All potentially fantastic series, just waiting to be mined.

Which MCU hero would you like to see make the leap to the small screen? Let us know down below!

Okay, that's a lot to take in, but don't forget: there's plenty of new Marvel movies on the way too...