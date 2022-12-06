Disney Dreamlight Valley update patch notes details everything you're getting with "Missions in Uncharted Space"

It's finally time for the big Disney Dreamlight Valley update that's titled "Missions in Uncharted Space", which adds lots of Toy Story-themed content and more.

Missions in Uncharted Space adds a new Realm door to the castle, and this one is for Toy Story. You'll be able to access Bonnie's Room to meet Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Plus there's a load of new festive updates - including a new seasonal Star Path to unlock. You'll be able to make new festive recipes, build snowmen, and even explore a new locale within Frosted Heights.

Interestingly, there's also a new Day/Night toggle for changing the look of your valley on demand, along with the ability to turn off and on the lights in your home. You can also now hang out with Ariel!

The Disney Dreamlight Valley update drops at the following times:

9AM ET, Tuesday December 6

6AM PT, Tuesday December 6

2PM GMT, Tuesday December 6

3PM CET, Tuesday December 6

The headlines in the Disney Dreamlight Valley update patch notes (opens in new tab) are that the game has been optimized on all platforms, particularly the Nintendo Switch. It's also now fully compatible with Steam Deck. These optimizations include reduced game loading times, smaller install sizes, improvements to in-game asset loading, and other tweaks behind the scenes.

Kristoff's shop has had an upgrade with a wider array of items in the rotation now, including the ultra valuable iron ingots. Plus, there have been tweaks made to wood distribution across the biomes, with Gameloft stating that "while spawn rates will be slightly less frequent than before, each biome will now have a fixed set of wood that can spawn and will appear in consistent amounts, taking the guesswork out of gathering".

You can also now feed critters multiple times per day, and manually light fireplaces in the Valley (apart form the Horned Tavern Fireplace, Cozy Fireplace, Antique Furnace, and Celestial Fireplace).

Bug fixed are also pretty plentiful for this update, including tweaks to avatar animation speeds, making sure that Critters appear in the Collection menu properly once befriended and the same with any new resources you collect.

Several quests have been fixed including the issue with the Dark Crystal in the Deal with Ursula quest, the photography element of the Photo Fervor quest, and the placement issue with the Dreamlight Fountain quest. The missing paper in Goofy's house has been fixed for the Lair Sweet Lair quest, and Leader Shards will be easier to pick up for the Peacemakers quest too.