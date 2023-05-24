How to complete the Destiny 2 Parting the Veil quest

Complete the Destiny 2 Parting the Veil quest and you’ll get a new Strand Aspect along with the Epochal Integration Hand Cannon, as well as learn a little more about Neomuna and the Veil. It’s no secret the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign raised a lot more questions than it answered, but this easy quest takes you all over Neomuna and begins to tie up a few loose Destiny 2 story threads to clear up what the Veil actually is. You get some nice rewards for your efforts too, as Epochal Integration comes fully masterworked and with a good array of perks, while the new Strand Aspects add some nice variety to each Subclass. Here’s what you need to do to complete the Destiny 2 Parting the Veil quest.

Destiny 2 Parting the Veil quest guide

(Image credit: Bungie)

Before you begin “Parting the Veil”, there are a few things to be aware of. Despite launching with Season of the Deep, this is actually part of the Lightfall expansion, so you must own that to have access to the quest – it’s also a permanent addition to the game, so it won’t be going anywhere once Season of the Deep is over. Moreover, you must have completed the Lightfall campaign and the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest. Once you’ve done that, you can begin this quest by speaking to Nimbus and can complete the following steps to get your rewards:

Defeat Cabal on Neomuna and collect Vex tracking data: The best places to find lots of Cabal are the Gilded Precept and Hydroponics Delta Lost Sectors. Kill Cabal and collect 10 of the tracking data items they occasionally drop. Acquire Vex data from Maya’s Retreat: Head through Maya’s Retreat, just off Liming Harbor, as though you’re doing the HyperNet Current Strike. You’ll eventually reach a Vex tower with three shielded Harpies surrounding it. Defeat the waves of Vex enemies to remove the Harpies’ shields so that you can destroy them. Once all three Harpies are dead, interact with the Vex tower to get the data.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Acquire additional data at the Irkalla Complex: From Zephyr Concourse, head through Esi Terminal to reach the Irkalla Complex area. Take the portal directly to the complex exterior where the big battle during the Destiny 2 Desperate Measures mission takes place. You’ll find another Vex tower so repeat the same steps as before to capture the data. Complete the mission “Parting the Veil”: Start the mission via the banner outside the complex. This is a straightforward mission where you just need to delve into the Veil facility, interact with a terminal, then fight some enemies. I’d highly recommend using a Strand Subclass with Grapple for the boss fight! Meditate on your findings: Go to the Pouka Pond and collect Osiris’s gift: an Epochal Integration Hand Cannon – a Legendary Solar weapon that comes fully masterworked and has a selection of perks to switch between. Unlock the new Strand Aspect: Finally, open the Strand Aspects page in the Pouka Pond and unlock the new Aspect for free – no Strand Meditations required!

(Image credit: Bungie)

Conveniently, you only need to complete this quest once to unlock the rewards on all your characters. Epochal Integration can be pulled from your Collections at any time, and you can unlock the new Strand Aspects for every Destiny 2 Class for free too!



With the quest completed, you now have access to the “Veil Containment” mission on Neomuna – this just takes you to the Veil Containment facility and allows you to listen to audio logs when available. Since we now know that this is just the first quest in a series (thanks to a tweet from senior narrative designer at Bungie, Robert Brookes), we’ll presumably be playing this mission weekly to uncover and explore new discoveries about the Veil with help from Osiris and Nimbus, but I don’t anticipate there being many other rewards to get. Either way, hopefully we’ll get some interesting answers on the nature of the Veil soon.

