Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is the next seasonal adventure, and Guardians will be heading back to Titan to investigate disturbances in the moon’s deep seas. Details are little thin on exactly what the season will hold at the moment, but we do know that Sloane is coming back, there’ll be some cool deep-sea-themed gear to loot, and there’s a new Dungeon coming out.



In fact, Season of the Deep is also adding in some sweeping changes to Destiny 2 overall. There will be no Power Level increase, so you won’t have to grind for weapons and armor as much to increase your level, and Exotic Armor Focusing offers a new way to get exactly the Exotics you need. There’s a whole host of other changes and new features arriving with the new season, so let me take you through everything we know about Destiny 2 Season of the Deep so far and the biggest incoming changes and new features.

Season of the Deep begins on May 23 at 5pm UTC with the normal Destiny 2 weekly reset. Bungie has not yet said when the season will end, but players should expect it to last about three months, meaning it’ll finish around the end of August – my guess would be August 15 or 22.

Season of the Deep has no Power Level increase

The Season of the Deep Power Level cap is staying at 1810. If you’re not quite at that level yet, then you can still get Powerful and Pinnacle Legendary loot to get there. However, if you are at the 1810 cap, your seasonal grind has been massively reduced! Although, Bungie has made some adjustments to accommodate the change and ensure everyone still has loot to chase:

Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit activity completion weekly challenges now award Exotic Engrams instead of Pinnacle Legendaries. Learn more about how you can use these for Exotic Engram Focusing further down.

instead of Pinnacle Legendaries. Learn more about how you can use these for Exotic Engram Focusing further down. Trials of Osiris will be available in week one.

Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes will be available from week four.

Who is Sloane in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you you’re not aware who Sloane is, allow me to briefly catch you up. Sloane featured in the Red War campaign that kicked off Destiny 2. Guardians had to venture to the New Pacific Arcology on Titan (one of Saturn’s moons and not the Destiny 2 Class) to regroup with Commander Zavala at a Vanguard outpost that fellow Titan Deputy Commander Sloane had set up.



Much later, the Witness’s Pyramid Ships finally arrived in the Solar System, with one of them settling on Titan. Zavala ordered a full evacuation of the Vanguard outpost, but Sloane refused to leave and decided to face the Pyramid head on. With Titan literally out of the game since then, Sloane has been presumed dead for the last couple of years.



However, she’s back with Season of the Deep, calling Guardians back to Titan for emergency support. The teaser image above shows Sloane wreathed in a mix of glowing and shadowy fog – very reminiscent of the Taken which is… not good. Whatever has happened to her, there’s a new threat in the methane seas of Titan, so it’s up to you to go back and see what’s wrong – or perhaps it’s all just a siren song luring you to an even greater threat.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep activities and Dungeon

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie hasn’t shared any specific details on Season of the Deep’s activities, but we do know that Season of the Deep will not have a vendor upgrade system like the ones that have been the norm for a few years now. It’s not clear if a new system will fill the gap or if the focus is moving elsewhere, but Bungie has said that the seasonal teams have been, “pushing the envelope to create more fresh activity experiences”, so hopefully you can expect a few surprises.



Bungie has also not yet confirmed exactly in what capacity the Titan destination will be returning. It could either come back as an updated patrol zone a la the Derelict Leviathan from Season of the Haunted, or it could be the setting for certain missions as with Mars in Season of the Seraph. Hopefully Bungie also gives a clear answer on how long we can expect it to stick around – missions featuring Mars are still in the game, but the Derelict Leviathan patrol zone was removed with the launch of Lightfall.



As for the Season of the Deep Dungeon, it launches on Friday, May 26 at 5pm UTC with the daily reset. And that’s literally all there is to know about it at the moment.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep weapons and armor

(Image credit: Bungie)

A new season in Destiny 2 also means a whole new set of weapons, armor, and armor ornaments to chase. Nothing on the new seasonal and Dungeon weapon sets has been show off yet, but Bungie has revealed some substantial weapon updates, including reworked hip fire reticles, a full-auto melee accessibility function, and balance updates for 17 Exotic weapons – read all about it in this preview blog (opens in new tab)! An array of new and returning weapons has also been shown off:

New weapons in Season of the Deep:

Last Rite Scout Rifle (Ritual activities weapon)

Strand Linear Fusion Rifle (Gambit)

Unexpected Resurgence Glaive (Trials of Osiris)

Strand Fusion Rifle (Iron Banner)

Arc Sniper Rifle (Crucible Competitive Division)

Returning weapons in Season of the Deep:

Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher (Nightfall)

Loaded Question Fusion Rifle (Nightfall)

Positive Outlook Auto Rifle (Vanguard)

Randy’s Throwing Knife Scout Rifle (Crucible)

The Messenger Pulse Rifle (Trials of Osiris)

Swarm of the Raven Heavy Grenade Launcher (Iron Banner)

Weapon crafting is also getting a few updates to make the grind a little easier. Deepsight Activation is one new feature that allows you to manually apply Deepsight to a craftable weapon, so long as you don’t have the pattern for it already. There are some restrictions, but the system will allow you to get crafting patterns for weapons in previous seasons that you missed! Learn more about it in this Bungie blog post (opens in new tab).



Regarding armor, the only set revealed so far is a deep-sea creature-themed set, featuring coral and bone-like plating, scales, spines, and flowing fins for each Class, and this is probably the Season Pass ornament set. However, you should also expect to see a seasonal armor set, a new Eververse set, and a new Dungeon set.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Exotics

(Image credit: Bungie)

While we don’t yet know anything about new Exotics, Bungie has unveiled updates for 24 existing Exotic armor pieces! That’s quite a lot to get through here, so if you want the full details, be sure to check out Bungie’s preview blog (opens in new tab) on the subject. Here are a few of the highlights:

Titans:

No Backup Plans : This is a complete rework for No Backup Plans, replacing the old functionality entirely. These gauntlets now passively improve the airborne effectiveness and reload speed of Shotguns. While you have a Void Overshield active, Shotguns also deal additional damage and final blows with them refresh your overshield. Getting rapid Shotgun final blows or defeating a powerful enemy with a Shotgun while using your Void Subclass also grants you a Void Overshield and begins health regeneration.

: This is a complete rework for No Backup Plans, replacing the old functionality entirely. These gauntlets now passively improve the airborne effectiveness and reload speed of Shotguns. While you have a Void Overshield active, Shotguns also deal additional damage and final blows with them refresh your overshield. Getting rapid Shotgun final blows or defeating a powerful enemy with a Shotgun while using your Void Subclass also grants you a Void Overshield and begins health regeneration. Eternal Warrior: Rapid kills with an Arc weapon grant an escalating damage bonus to Arc weapons – this is buff does not stack. At the maximum level, this buff increases Arc weapon damage by 25% in PvE and 6% in PvP. While at maximum bonus, Arc kills refresh the duration of the damage bonus when your Fists of Havoc Super ends, you immediately gain the maximum damage bonus.

Hunters:

Oathkeeper : Bows gain a damage bonus when fully drawn, and this bonus increases the longer you hold the draw until it deactivates after a few seconds.

: Bows gain a damage bonus when fully drawn, and this bonus increases the longer you hold the draw until it deactivates after a few seconds. ST0MP-EE5: Removed airborne effectiveness penalties but now you only gain the increased speed, slide distance, and improved jumping while your dodge energy is full.

Warlocks:

Vesper of Radius : Your Rifts now emit an Arc shockwave every five seconds instead of just when they’re cast. Each shockwave deals 200 damage in PvE or 70 in PvP. Enemies defeated by these shockwaves explode for an additional 100 damage and, if you have an Arc subclass equipped, also Blind nearby enemies.

: Your Rifts now emit an Arc shockwave every five seconds instead of just when they’re cast. Each shockwave deals 200 damage in PvE or 70 in PvP. Enemies defeated by these shockwaves explode for an additional 100 damage and, if you have an Arc subclass equipped, also Blind nearby enemies. Starfire Protocol: Reduced the amount of Grenade ability energy gained per instance of empowered weapon damage from 20% to 2.5%. However, empowered weapon kills now grant 20% Grenade energy.

There’s also a new Exotic focusing feature launching with Season of the Deep, but I’ve laid out the details in a separate section below. If you’re still missing fancy Raid Exotic weapons like Touch of Malice and One Thousand Voices, you’ll also be pleased to hear that certain Triumphs for the relevant Raids will offer drop rate boosts for these weapons with Season of the Deep.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Season of the Deep is introducing a new and brief Lightfall quest on Neomuna that has players exploring the city to learn more about the Veil. This quest is separate from Season of the Deep, is available to all owners of the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, and is a permanent addition to Destiny 2. Completing it gets you a new Legendary Hand Cannon and a Strand Aspect for your Class! These are:

Titan Aspect – Flechette Storm : Activate your charged melee ability while sliding to leap into the air and knock back nearby targets and deal damage. Activate your charged melee again while airborne to launch a cluster of damaging, Unraveling projectiles. You can repeatedly activate your melee ability to chain additional throws.

: Activate your charged melee ability while sliding to leap into the air and knock back nearby targets and deal damage. Activate your charged melee again while airborne to launch a cluster of damaging, Unraveling projectiles. You can repeatedly activate your melee ability to chain additional throws. Warlock Aspect – The Wanderer : Tangles you throw attach to enemies and detonate with a suspending burst. Threadling final blows can create a Tangle.

: Tangles you throw attach to enemies and detonate with a suspending burst. Threadling final blows can create a Tangle. Hunter Aspect – Threaded Specter: Activate your class ability to leave behind a Strand decoy that draws the attention of nearby combatants. After taking significant damage or when combatants approach, the decoy detonates, dealing damage and releasing Threadlings.

There are also lots of other Subclass updates coming with Season of the Deep, including certain Aspects gaining an extra Fragment slot, PvE damage buffs for almost every Super, and a few adjustments to Strand. Check out all the information here in this preview blog (opens in new tab) from Bungie.

New Exotic Armor Focusing

(Image credit: Bungie)

This is a huge new feature that should really help with perfecting your builds by allowing you to get good stat rolls on the Exotic Armor pieces you want. Here’s how Master Rahool’s new system works:

Exotic Engrams, except for those that drop at the end of an activity, now go straight to Master Rahool and can be decrypted into armor in different ways.

and can be decrypted into armor in different ways. You can decrypt engrams normally to get a random piece of Exotic armor that you’ve previously unlocked or use one of the following focusing methods.

that you’ve previously unlocked or use one of the following focusing methods. Advanced Decryption : All Exotic armor pieces are categorized by expansion, so select a category and you’ll get a random Exotic armor piece that you’ve previously unlocked from that category . Doing so costs one Exotic Engram, 30k Glimmer, and one Ascendant Shard.

: All Exotic armor pieces are categorized by expansion, so . Doing so costs one Exotic Engram, 30k Glimmer, and one Ascendant Shard. Precision Decryption: Choose a specific Exotic armor piece that you’ve previously unlocked and you’ll get it. This costs one Exotic Engram, 60k Glimmer, three Ascendant Shards, and one Exotic Cipher.

Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about getting awful stat rolls after spending that much as Exotic armor stat packages have been adjusted so that they should consistently roll high and with more stat spikes – Bungie has said the average stat roll total is in the mid-60s!

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Crucible is receiving some more love with the launch of Season of the Deep, particularly Trials of Osiris, which is getting quite a few changes and some new loot. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming:

Meltdown map returns .

. Dominion mode replaces Elimination in Trials of Osiris . Dominion combines normal Elimination rules with one central objective that both teams can fight over. Either wipe out the enemy team or capture the objective to win a round.

. Dominion combines normal Elimination rules with one central objective that both teams can fight over. Either wipe out the enemy team or capture the objective to win a round. The Trials of Osiris Passage of Wealth is now more consistent and generous with its bonus Trials rep, and the Passage of Mercy is now more forgiving , allowing you an extra match loss.

with its bonus Trials rep, and the , allowing you an extra match loss. New Trials of Osiris loot : Unexpected Resurgence Glaive, Hero’s Wake Exotic Ghost Shell, Valiant Memory Exotic Ship, Survivor’s Journey Exotic Sparrow, Glorious Patina Shader

: Unexpected Resurgence Glaive, Hero’s Wake Exotic Ghost Shell, Valiant Memory Exotic Ship, Survivor’s Journey Exotic Sparrow, Glorious Patina Shader The Trials intro quest has been refreshed with updated objectives so that it’s less of a tedious grind and barrier to entry.

so that it’s less of a tedious grind and barrier to entry. New requirements for gilding the Flawless title mean it is now much harder to achieve .

. The Destiny 2 Rose Hand Cannon is being replaced with a Sniper Rifle as the Competitive Division-only weapon, so get it while you can! There will also be a new Ascendant emblem to earn.

Season of the Deep is shaping up to be a huge update, so make sure you look out for the patch notes on Bungie’s website to get the full breakdown of every change.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.