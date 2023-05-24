How to fish in Destiny 2 and increase the Focused Fishing bonus

In the Destiny 2 fishing minigame, players can catch fish with bait and build up their Focused Fishing bonus to get all kinds of seasonal loot and even Exotics. This Destiny 2 loot won’t be given to you straight away though, as you need to (literally) slam-dunk your fish into the aquarium receptacle in the new Sonar Station wing of the HELM – the rarity of your loot is determined by the rarity of the fish you add to the aquarium, but it ranges from Glimmer and Sonar Station reputation to Season of the Deep gear! Here’s everything you need to know about fishing in Destiny 2, including a full list of all the fish, how to get bait, and what the Focused Fishing bonus is.

How to go fishing in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

If you want to start reeling in some fish for loot, you first need to make sure you’ve bought the Season of the Deep Season Pass as the minigame is sadly not available for free-to-play players. With the Season Pass, you now need to complete the first week of the “Into the Depths” seasonal story quest. Once you’ve spoken to Sloane at the holoprojector, you can collect the “Gone Fishin’” quest.



This short quest serves as the intro to Destiny 2 fishing and requires you to collect the Fishing Tackle item from Suraya Hawthorne, collect Bait, and catch five fish in the EDZ, Nessus, and the Throne World. You can learn more about getting Bait below but here’s what you need to know about catching fish:

Start by finding a Fishing Pond. These only appear in the Outskirts in the EDZ, the Cistern on Nessus, and the Miasma in the Throne World. These ponds can appear in multiple places but look for a cluster of Guardians when you enter the area to easily find the right place. Be aware that Fishing Ponds will disappear when a Public Event in the same area begins but they will reappear shortly after the event ends. Cast your line by pressing and holding X (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation) while on the fishing platform. Every time you cast your line, you use one Bait, regardless of if you catch something or not. You can fish without Bait, but you’ll be limited to lower-rarity fish only.

Wait patiently until the lure gets suddenly pulled underwater and your line flashes brightly. As soon as this happens, press X/Square again to instantly reel in the fish. Time it well and you’ll get a Perfect Catch, but if you’re too early or too late, you’ll catch nothing.

Your catch will fly out the water, so pick it up and it’ll get stored in your Fishing Tackle in your inventory. You can hold up to 500 fish and hovering the cursor over the tackle will show you exactly how many fish of each rarity you have and where the best fishing spot currently is.

Release any fish you catch into the aquarium in the HELM to get rewards and see them in the aquarium tanks! Legendary and Exotic fish will seasonal and Exotic gear, so it’s well worth spending time fishing to get loot. Complete Fishing Triumphs to unlock nautical and Destiny-themed decorations for the aquarium.

How to get Destiny 2 Bait for fishing

Destiny 2 fishing bait can be earned by completing Salvage activities, Deep Dive missions, Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, Public Events, and Patrols, and by collecting destination materials. The best way is to complete Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events and Patrols at the same time. Heroic Public Events offer between five and 10 Bait and are quick to complete. Get in a fireteam with friends and you can bash out some Patrols at the same time for even more. Additionally, put on the Perfected Resource Detector Ghost Mod so that you can collect additional Bait from destination materials, such as Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions on Neomuna.

Destiny 2 Focused Fishing bonus

When you start fishing in Destiny 2, you’ll notice the Focused Fishing bonus meter appear on the left of your screen. The meter is filled slightly whenever you or a fellow Guardian catches a Legendary or Exotic fish. As the meter fills each section, more fish will be attracted to the pond, and your chances of catching Legendary and Exotic fish will increase.



Perfect Catches don’t directly contribute to the Focused Fishing meter, but they will increase the chances of your fish being of a higher rarity – more Perfect Catches means more Legendary fish, which means filling the Focused Fishing meter, which means even more high-rarity fish!



Be aware that stepping away from the pond will not remove your Focused Fishing bonus, but going to a new area of destination will wipe the bonus. Furthermore, whenever a Public Event forces a Fishing Pond to disappear, your Focused Fishing bonus will get removed too.



The best way to increase your Focused Fishing meter quickly is to get in a fireteam with two others and find a Fishing Pond in the area that is currently the best spot according to the Fishing Tackle. Once you’re fishing, try to get as many Perfect Catches between you as possible to maximize your chances of getting Legendary fish. Keep this up and you should get a lot of good fish, but if a Public Event interrupts it all, you’ll just have to start over.

All Destiny 2 Fish

Here’s a list of Destiny 2 fish and critters you can catch, including their rarity and where you can catch them: