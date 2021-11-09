Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals: save up to $389 on Alienware and Dell models right now

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are live at Dell, thanks to its Sneak Peek sale, and we're currently seeing some stellar deals on some of the best gaming laptops made by the brand.

You can currently get your hands on the Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $829.99 (down from $1,219) - a total saving of $389. While we have seen several RTX 3050 laptop deals retail for around this price point in the past from other retailers, it's a rarer occurrence that models featuring the RTX 3050 Ti and a larger 512GB SSD are included for the money.

On the higher end side of things, right now you can pick up the Alienware m15 R6, complete with an RTX 3050 Ti, for only $1,175.99 (reduced from $1,380) for a discount of $204. Also of note, gaming laptops at this price range rarely feature a 165Hz refresh rate, normally opting for a 120Hz / 144Hz panel instead.

If you've held off on investing in the RTX 30 series then now could be the right time. This is because it's been a few months since the RTX 3050 mobile GPU dropped, originally having released in May, so we're beginning to see more aggressively priced models making the most out of the processing power available to them while keeping the overall costs as consumer-friendly as possible.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,219 Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,219 $829.99 at Dell

Save $389 - Despite the fact that we've seen the G15 on sale consistently over the last few months, this deal makes it one of the more aggressively priced RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops that you can find at the moment. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,380 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,380 $1,175.99 at Dell

Save $204 - Considering that the Alienware m15 R6 only hit the market in May of this year, this hearty discount is not to be missed if you've been after an Alienware at a more affordable rate. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

We gave the latter model a stellar write-up in our Alienware m15 R6 review as one of the better gaming laptops that you can pick up this year. Plus, the RTX 3050 Ti is more than capable of running most games in Full HD with few concessions made to the overall visual fidelity.

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

Our price comparison technology works day and night to bring you some of the best deals on some of our favorite gaming laptops on the market right now this side of Black Friday.

If you're after more than just gaming laptops for less later this month, then we advise you to look out for the Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming monitor deals, too.