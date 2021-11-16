This ridiculously cheap Dell G15 is a stunning early Black Friday gaming laptop deal

As far as early Black Friday gaming laptop deals go, this is ridiculous - you can currently pick up a Dell G15 for $419 less than normal on Dell's webstore, bringing the overall price down to just $599. Because it's a very capable machine powered by a reliable processor and graphics card, it should handle most games at mid to high settings.

In terms of brass tacks, this Dell G15 is powered by an i5-10500H processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and 8GB RAM. With all that in mind, the drop to $599 instead of $1,018.99 is what we in the business call a 'pretty damn good deal'. It's not necessarily one of the best gaming laptops, granted, but it's still aggressively priced on the whole.

However, it won't stick around for long - the offer is more than half-claimed at the time of writing, meaning it's likely to sell out soon, so act fast if you're interested.

Dell G15 (15.6" display, GTX 1650) | $1,018.99 Dell G15 (15.6" display, GTX 1650) | $1,018.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save 41% - While still an entry level model, you're getting a stunning price on a Dell G15 gaming laptop with this $419 discount. At just $599.99, there's stunning value packed in this 10th gen i5 processor, GTX 1650 GPU, and 256GB SSD - perfect for those who don't need to pay for too much power under the hood. If nothing else this is an early highlight for the Black Friday laptop deals.



While we'd normally recommend going a little higher in terms of graphical power (it's a fair way to future-proof yourself), this is too good a price to ignore. It's perfect as an entry-level gaming machine, particularly if you aren't fussed about having cutting-edge max settings or specific features such as ray tracing and DLSS.

