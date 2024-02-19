Deadpool 3's trailer has been recreated in Lego and it already has the director's seal of approval

We didn't think the Deadpool 3 trailer could get any better, but one artist has recreated the whole teaser in Lego format, and fans are absolutely loving it - including the movie’s director.

After teasing snippets on Twitter, 3D artist and animator Trevor Carlee has finally posted the whole trailer, and it is just as good as we could have ever hoped for. Despite being a shot-for-shot remake of the original, Carlee’s creation still holds some of that Lego humor down to the hair piece used as a wig and building blocks in place of rubble. Watch the full clip below.

I recreated the Deadpool 3 trailer in Lego. #deadpoolandwolverine #deadpool3 @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/cZjkmmltCIFebruary 16, 2024

As expected, Marvel fans are stoked over the recreation. One Twitter user commented, “Seriously, you're amazing. This is a masterpiece.” Another added, “Even in Lego form it’s the best thing I’ve seen ever.” The clip has even caught the eye of Deadpool 3 director himself Shawn Levy who shared the video captioned “This. Is. INCREDIBLE.” Now if that isn't the ultimate seal of approval, we don't know what is.

Carlee isn't the only artist to have a stab at remaking the trailer through plastic bricks, as fellow animator @FG_Artist is in the process of creating his own video after clips from the work-in-progress project gained traction online.

The original trailer, which premiered at the 2024 Superbowl earlier in February, welcomes back Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth as he gets swept up by the TVA and forced to join other superheroes to beat a common enemy. Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine, marks Wade Wilson’s official entry into the MCU and sees him team up with some familiar faces such as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and reportedly Jennifer Garner's Elektra. The cast also includes Succession’s Mathew Macfayden, and returning characters Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

