A Lego remake of the coolest shot from the Deadpool 3 trailer has everyone hoping for a feature-length version

A Marvel fan has recreated one of the coolest shots in the Deadpool 3 trailer with Lego – and other fans are seriously impressed.

The five-second clip, made by Twitter user @FG_Artist, shows a Lego version of the Merc with the Mouth reloading his guns in slow motion against a snowy backdrop, with the 20th Century Fox logo sticking out of the ground – and he's giving it some classic Wade Wilson pizzaz. The moment can be seen around the 1:37 mark in the original trailer.

LEGO Deadpool#Deadpool3 #DeadpoolAndWolverine #lego #Deadpool3Trailer @VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/xLlEHKzF6fFebruary 13, 2024 See more

"So when are we going to get the news that you got hired to make a Marvel movie!?!?!?!?" asked one Twitter user. "Add Lego Deadpool in the movie," wrote another, tagging director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds. "I wish Lego would make more Deadpool stuff…..they literally have the 18+ rating they should just do it," said another.

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, sees Reynolds' Wade Wilson get sucked into the world of the TVA thanks to Paradox, a new agent played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, and his foray into different timelines see him cross paths with a few familiar faces. For starters, as the movie's title might suggest, there's Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as well as Jennifer Garner's Elektra (last seen in the 2003 Daredevil movie) and… well, maybe Charles Xavier.

Deadpool 3 arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US cinemas on July 26.