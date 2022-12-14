Deadpool 3 will still have "hardcore" violence despite Disney’s involvement says Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy has given an update on Deadpool 3, and it’s good news for fans of the foul-mouthed mutant. The upcoming movie, which sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine, is eyeing up a May 2023 production date according to the director.

Levy also reassured viewers that the Ryan Reynolds-led movie will be everything fans expect, with plenty of violence and swearing, just like its predecessors.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now," he told Collider (opens in new tab). "It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet."

Levy added: "I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

Deadpool 3 marks the Merc with a Mouth’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too. Kevin Feige revealed during Marvel’s 2022 Comic-Con presentation that the movie will take place in Phase 6, with a release date of November 8, 2024 set.

