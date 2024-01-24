The latest batch of Deadpool 3 set photos tease a super cute bromance between Wolverine and Wade

Filming for Deadpool 3 is still ongoing as stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been spotted suited and booted as their characters in a new batch of behind-the-scenes images, seemingly having the best time ever.

Captured by Splash News , via People, the pictures show the two on set in the south of England looking rather bromantic with Jackman dressed as Wolverine and Reynolds as Deadpool aka Wade Wilson. In one photo, we can see the superheroes in their full glory, Wolverine in his yellow and blue (slightly dirty and worn) suit and Deadpool’s black and red get-up, and in another Wolverine seems to be giving Deadpool a piggyback ride. Cute right?

This is not the only sneak peek we’ve had at the threequel. A whole stack of BTS images was released earlier this year by The Daily Mail showing Reynolds in a Samurai version of the Deadpool suit, sporting a rather luscious-looking man bun - possibly a call back to Deadpool: Samurai, Vol 1?

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the third act entails as not much is known about the movie at this point other than the fact it will follow Wade Wilson as he teams up with Wolverine to defeat a common enemy. Alongside the MCU veterans, The Crown's Emma Corrin also stars.

Nevertheless, we have high hopes for this one, and the studio does too as Marvel President Kevin Feige previously said that he hopes Deadpool 3 will elevate Deadpool as a whole, similar to how Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok changed their respective series.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theatres on July 26, 2024. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are available to stream right now on Disney Plus. For more check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up to date with the MCU with our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way in 2024 and beyond.