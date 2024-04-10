James Gunn's new DC Studios has confirmed its first film: a moving tribute to Christopher Reeve

A new Superman documentary has been announced as the first movie under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly formed DC Studios.

Called 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story', the film follows former Superman actor Christopher Reeve who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in 1995 following an accident at an equestrian competition. The documentary examines how he found strength from activism following the incident.

A trailer was shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2024, where it was first announced. Per Deadline, the moving trailer showed Reeve’s son in distress after the accident, as well as focusing on his relationship with Robin Williams. There was also some archival footage of Reeve preparing for his role as Superman in the 1978 movie.

It’s directed by the duo behind documentaries Rising Phoenix and McQueen, Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, and it’s due to be released this September, which makes it the first film to be debuting under the DC Studios.

The second will be Gunn’s Superman, which is set for release on July 11, 2025, and stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. More was teased about that film at the Las Vegas event too, as a new logo for Superman was revealed, which was reportedly quite different to the one he debuted earlier this year.

Safran and Gunn’s plan for the DC shake-up is called DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and it features reboots for most of the major characters. Among those heading up new projects are Supergirl (who’ll be played by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock), Batman, Green Lantern, and Swamp Thing.

