DC reveals first look at Blue Beetle: Graduation Day and Constantine: Distorted Illusions

In addition to announcing next year's Superman: The Harvests of Youth YA graphic novel, DC shared a series of previews at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, during the Comics are Fun for Everyone panel. The publisher also shared a teaser for the upcoming half-hour HBO Max animated special, Meet the Batwheels, which is a prequel to the preschool series Batwheels.

During the panel, writer Josh Trujillo shared a first look at the Blue Beetle: Graduation Day series, featuring art by Adrián Gutierréz.

Yellow Beetle design (Image credit: DC)

Originally part of DC's 2021 Round Robin bracket, this series follows Jaime Reyes as he attempts to figure out his future, responsibility with his Scarab, and facing the Reach when it has the audacity to interrupt his high school graduation.

Trujillo revealed he's introducing a new Beetle color, the Yellow Beetle, and talked about introducing a new location to the DC Universe – Palmera City.

He also talked about bringing Starfire into the series and shared a look at the first issue, seen below.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 11

Writer Kami Garcia revealed a first look at the upcoming YA graphic novel, Constantine: Distorted Illusions, illustrated by Isaac Goodhart. Like the other titles in DC's ever-growing line of graphic novels for kids and teens, this one tells a reimagined story of young Constantine.

Constantine: Distorted Illusions (Image credit: DC)

John Constantine is great at magic and doesn't believe he needs to be trained or guided in his art. Under the guise of accepting an apprenticeship in the US, Constantine becomes the lead singer of his best friend's punk band, Mucous Membrane.

Similar to how things play out for the band in the cult-classic horror movie Jennifer's Body, Mucous Membrane begins dabbling in magic, and a spell gets quickly out of hand. Constantine then has to deal with the consequences, which are definitely more than he bargained for.

Check out a preview of Constantine: Distorted Illusions below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 4

At Saturday's panel, DC also shared art from DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #1, which hits shelves in September, and art from the most recent issue of Jurassic League. And ahead of the September premiere of its comic book sequel, DC shared a clip from Batman: The Audio Adventures with panel attendees.

