DC announces 5 new Gotham-based titles and shows off new art

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, DC announced five brand new series at its Gotham panel: Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, a prequel to the highly-anticipated Gotham Knights video game; Punchline: The Gotham Game, which picks up after the Batman villain is freed from prison; GCPD: Blue Wall, which follows Renee Montoya as she attempts to implement major reform; The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, which follows the Clown Prince of Crime across the US; and Batman Incorporated, which sees Ghost-Maker and Batman dealing with the murder of someone from their recent past.

Detective Comics #1062 ad (Image credit: DC)

The above titles are all slated to debut in October. Also during the Gotham panel, DC previewed a few upcoming comics.

Writer Ram V talked about the upcoming 'Gotham Nocturne' story arc in Detective Comics #1062-1063, illustrated by Rafael Albuquerque. The two-issue plot will dive into the Arkham family and its ties to Gotham, and readers can hear a special audio teaser if they scan the ad in the back of DC's July 26 releases.

Detective Comics #1062 will be available July 26. Check out a preview and covers below.

Then, writer Sean Gordon Murphy talked about the alternate universe Beyond the White Knight and shared covers from Batman: Beyond the White Knight #6, seen below.

Murphy also discussed his collaboration with writer Clay McCormack and artists Simone Di Meo and Dave Stewart on the two-issue limited series Batman: White Knight presents Robin Hood.

The first issue hits shelves July 26, and you can see a preview below.

