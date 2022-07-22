DC announces 5 new Gotham-based titles and shows off new art

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, DC announced five brand new series at its Gotham panel: Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, a prequel to the highly-anticipated Gotham Knights video game; Punchline: The Gotham Game, which picks up after the Batman villain is freed from prison; GCPD: Blue Wall, which follows Renee Montoya as she attempts to implement major reform; The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, which follows the Clown Prince of Crime across the US; and Batman Incorporated, which sees Ghost-Maker and Batman dealing with the murder of someone from their recent past.(opens in new tab)
The above titles are all slated to debut in October. Also during the Gotham panel, DC previewed a few upcoming comics.
Writer Ram V talked about the upcoming 'Gotham Nocturne' story arc in Detective Comics #1062-1063, illustrated by Rafael Albuquerque. The two-issue plot will dive into the Arkham family and its ties to Gotham, and readers can hear a special audio teaser if they scan the ad in the back of DC's July 26 releases.
Detective Comics #1062 will be available July 26. Check out a preview and covers below.
Then, writer Sean Gordon Murphy talked about the alternate universe Beyond the White Knight and shared covers from Batman: Beyond the White Knight #6, seen below.
Murphy also discussed his collaboration with writer Clay McCormack and artists Simone Di Meo and Dave Stewart on the two-issue limited series Batman: White Knight presents Robin Hood.
The first issue hits shelves July 26, and you can see a preview below.
Check out the best Batman stories of all time.
More DC news from SDCC 2022
- Batman villain Punchline tries to take the criminal crown in Gotham Game limited series this fall
- Gotham Knights prequel follows Batman's last case before his death
- Surprise! Dark Crisis's real title is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths
- The Human Target returns in September and raises the stakes for Lex Luthor's bodyguard
- DC reveals more Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler #1 covers at SDCC
- Gotham City: Year One reveals how the city became riddled with crime
- New Jim Lee art may show off Michael Keaton's new Batsuit