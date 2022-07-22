GCPD: The Blue Wall limited series challenges Renee Montoya to reform Gotham's police

Friday at San Diego Comic-Con during the Gotham panel, DC revealed a new six-issue limited series starring Renee Montoya. GCPD: The Blue Wall is written by John Ridley and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, and it debuts in October.

GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 (Image credit: DC)

GCPD: The Blue Wall will follow Montoya in her new role as GCPD commissioner. She wants to rebuild the department and restore Gotham's faith in its police officers, which could be especially hard considering how bad things have been in the city lately.

To enact her plan, Renee will enlist top officials and new officers alike, and ask them to deal with the reality of symbolizing law and order in Gotham, where people use their superpowers for extreme evil on a regular basis. Renee herself has another identity, the Question, though there's no indication (yet) that she'll assume this role in the upcoming GCPD series.

The first issue will feature cover art by Reiko Murakami, Franceso Francavilla, and Jorge Fornes.

Get a first look at GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 below.

GCPD: The Blue Wall is one of three new titles announced at DC's Gotham panel on Friday. The publisher also announced The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, a new ongoing written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Carmine di Giandomenico, and Batman Incorporated, written by Ed Brisson and illustrated by John Timms.

GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 will be available October 18.

