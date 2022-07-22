Joker becomes the Man Who Stopped Laughing in new ongoing this fall

The Joker has been given a new lease on life, and this time around, he's apparently getting serious.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, during its Gotham panel, DC announced The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, a new ongoing series debuting in October.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 variant by David Nakayama (Image credit: DC)

The Man Who Stopped Laughing picks up after The Joker #15 which concluded the series written by James Tynion IV. Now, a new creative team is taking on the Clown Prince of Crime as he traverses the United States causing mayhem, led by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico.

In the final issue of The Joker, Jim Gordon brought the titular villain to a safe house in Texas, hoping for cooperation in his ongoing attempt to take down the supervillain Network. Instead, Joker turned on him and killed Cressida Clarke, then took off. There's no telling where he'll pop up in The Man Who Stopped Laughing.

And in the meantime, DC teases a fan-favorite vigilante whose loyalties will seemingly be tested in the new series.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 will feature covers by Di Giandomenico, Lee Bermejo and David Nakayama, Francesco Mattina, Ben Oliver, and Haining. Check them out below.

Image 1 of 5 The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 main cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 5 The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 variant cover by Francesco Mattina (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 5 The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 variant cover by Ben Oliver (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 5 The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 variant cover by Haining (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 5 The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 variant cover by Lee Bermejo and David Nakayama (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 5

In addition to the main story, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing will also feature a backup story with art by Francesco Francavilla, featuring Joker and Mirror Master.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 will be available October 4.

