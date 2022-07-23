Clark Kent returns to high school in Superman: The Harvests of Youth OGN

Clark Kent is going back to high school next fall.
On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con during its Comics Are Fun for Everyone panel, DC announced the upcoming YA graphic novel Superman: The Harvests of Youth.(opens in new tab)
Written and illustrated by Sina Grace with colors by Cris Peter, Superman: The Harvests of Youth will follow a teenage Clark Kent as he attempts to grapple with life in Smallville. Being in high school is hard enough, but being in high school and having powers none of your friends or family can dream of is especially hard to navigate.
As Clark tries to reconcile the mortality of his loved ones, he deals with feelings of isolation and even encounters online subcultures that could radicalize him to hate if he gets in too deep. Fans of the WB/CW series Smallville will likely recognize similar themes in this OGN, though updated for today's teens.
Superman: The Harvests of Youth will feature a mix of new and familiar characters, including Lana Lang, Clark's high school sweetheart, and his adoptive parents, Martha and Jonathan. The full cast illustration also seems to show a young Lex Luthor.
Check out a preview of the book below.
Superman: The Harvests of Youth will be available October 3, 2023, as DC continues to expand its graphic novel line for kids and teens.
Don't miss the best DC Comics stories of all time.
More DC news from SDCC 2022
- DC reveals first look at Blue Beetle: Graduation Day and Constantine: Distorted Illusions
- First look - Bruce Campbell writes Sgt. Rock vs. Nazi zombies in new DC horror series
- Meet the winners of the 2022 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards
- DC shows off Riddler: Year One and Static: Up All Night art as EIC Marie Javins receives Inkpot Award
- Static: Shadows of Dakota limited series debuts in October
- Batman and Spawn reunite for a December one-shot
- DC announces 5 new Gotham-based titles and shows off new art
- GCPD: The Blue Wall limited series challenges Renee Montoya to reform Gotham's police
- New Batman Incorporated ongoing asks Ghost-Maker to solve a murder
- Joker becomes the Man Who Stopped Laughing in new ongoing this fall
- Batman villain Punchline tries to take the criminal crown in Gotham Game limited series this fall
- Gotham Knights prequel follows Batman's last case before his death
- Surprise! Dark Crisis's real title is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths
- The Human Target returns in September and raises the stakes for Lex Luthor's bodyguard
- DC reveals more Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler #1 covers at SDCC
- Gotham City: Year One reveals how the city became riddled with crime
- New Jim Lee art may show off Michael Keaton's new Batsuit