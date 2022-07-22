Batman and Spawn reunite for a December crossover one-shot

Surprise! Batman and Spawn are reuniting for a new one-shot in December. The upcoming comic was announced by Todd McFarlane at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, during DC's Jim Lee and Friends panel.

Batman/Spawn #1 marks the first reunion of these two characters since 1994's Batman/Spawn: War Devil, which DC is reprinting for release on November 15. Written by Doug Moench, Alan Grant, and Chuck Dixon, and illustrated by Klaus Johnson, War Devil marked the second official meeting of Batman and Spawn, in which they end up working together to solve a mystery.

A third installment in the crossover series entitled Spawn/Batman: Inner Demons was planned, but never released.

Very few details about the new Batman/Spawn one-shot have been revealed, though DC promises more information and artwork to come. While it's possible this is the never-seen third installment from the '90s, what's more likely is that the creative team has come up with a new story taking the last three decades into account.

Either way, this is huge news from McFarlane and Capullo.

