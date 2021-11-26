Dark Souls: The Card Game is probably the hardest card game you've never played, and now it's $15 off

Dark Souls: The Card Game may be the hardest card game that you've never played – and now's the perfect time to try it out. Dark Souls: The Card Game is now available on Amazon for only $34.28, which is $15.73 off its original price of $50.01. This could be a wallet-drainer...

The game is, funnily enough, tied to the world of Dark Souls, and borrows many elements from the video game. You must explore encounters, defeat enemies to claim their souls, and evolve your deck so you can defeat powerful bosses. However, it's a tricky quest, with your deck representing your life force, and cards only replenishing when you come across a bonfire. That should all be familiar – minus using a deck – to Dark Souls players.

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for jolly cooperation, you'll find it even easier to do in the card game than its video game source material - up to four players can all take part at once. And, if no one else is up for the challenge, you can adventure alone. Whether you're playing with friends or not, just prepare for one thing – prepare to die! Just like the Dark Souls games, this is one tough card game.

In the box, you get a rulebook, tokens, over 400 cards including starting decks, equipment cards, stamina cards, enemy cards, and boss cards. There's also a player board, one enemy board, and one encounter board, which are all part of the game.

If you're not keen on a card game, then you can check out the Black Friday board game deals going. It's also worth noting that Dark Souls: The Board Game – which is different to the above Card Game – is also on sale at the moment, though that will set you back $90.56 on Amazon, which is still a saving of $30 from its normal price.

