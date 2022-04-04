Marvel doesn't seem sure if No Way Home's Daredevil is from the Netflix show or not

Charlie Cox's Daredevil made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home – but whether that version of the character is a variant from the multiverse or the same man we knew and loved in the Netflix show has never been explained.

An answer seemed to come in the form of the official Marvel site including the events of No Way Home in Matt Murdock's onscreen biography. That would mean the version we saw in the Spidey movie is the exact same character as the one in the Netflix show. But, check the website now, and all mention of No Way Home has vanished. (H/T ComicBook.com)

So, is No Way Home's Daredevil a variant or not? The answer remains unclear for now, but some clues can be found in Vincent D'Onofrio's appearance as Kingpin in Hawkeye. While it hasn't been made official if Wilson Fisk is a variant or not in the Disney Plus show, D'Onofrio did tell GamesRadar+ that he treated his role as if he was playing the same character as before.

"They're trying their best to keep Daredevil as part of the canon. Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did at Daredevil," he said. "It's not always going to be 100 per cent. There's a lot of connecting the dots which Marvel is really good at. There's certain things we can and can't [do], especially if we make changes to his strength like we have. I'm approaching it as if it's after the Blip, everybody's returned, and it's the same emotionally and character-wise. I play him exactly the way he was in Daredevil."

Fisk's onscreen biography on Marvel.com doesn’t mention the events of Hawkeye, but does include a picture of the crime boss from the show.

The Netflix Marvel series have also made the jump from that streamer to Disney Plus, and have received a new name: the Defenders Saga. A Daredevil reboot is reportedly in production, too. For the moment, though, it's unclear whether any of that is MCU canon or not.

While we wait for answers, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.