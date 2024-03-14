Charlie Cox says Foggy and Karen are the "heartbeat" of Daredevil – and he's glad they're back

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has said he's glad Elden Henson's Foggy and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen are returning in the reboot.

Originally, it seemed that the duo would be absent from the new Daredevil, though fortunately that changed and they've since been spotted on set.

"Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren’t around initially," Cox said at AwesomeCon (H/T Collider ). "When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were. So [it feels] really special to have them back."

He continued: "Huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden. I know there's been photos, there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it's on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again."

The plot of Daredevil: Born Again is so far under wraps, but Punisher actor Jon Bernthal seemed to tease his reported return recently, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is also set to appear in the show.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now,'" D'Onofrio said earlier this year. "So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we're all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now."

Born Again doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.