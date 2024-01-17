Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio says Netflix's Daredevil became canon after the reboot's creative overhaul

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has revealed that the Netflix Daredevil show became MCU canon after the upcoming reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, underwent its creative overhaul.

It was reported back in October 2023 that the Disney Plus show had undergone some big changes behind the scenes, with the series letting go of its writers and directors.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now,'" D'Onofrio told The Hollywood Reporter. "So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we're all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now."

Disney Plus officially marked the Marvel Netflix shows as canon when they were added to the streamer's MCU timeline – that means Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plus, an Echo trailer used footage from the original Daredevil show, so it's safe to say the Netflix series really is MCU canon.

D'Onofrio has previously addressed the reboot's overhaul. "Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news," he wrote on Twitter. "It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend, trust."

There's no release date for Daredevil: Born Again just yet, but while you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything the MCU has in store.