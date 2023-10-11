Vincent D'Onofrio has spoken out about Marvel's decision to give its new Daredevil series a complete creative overhaul.

"Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter. "It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend, trust."

It was reported earlier that Marvel let go of the writers and directors of Daredevil: Born Again. During a production break in mid-June for the WGA strike, Marvel executives, which included Kevin Feige, reviewed footage and decided that "the show wasn't working." At the time, fewer than half of the show's 18-episode run had been shot, and was angled as a legal procedural – one which didn't see Charlie Cox putting on his Daredevil costume until episode 4.

D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising the role in the severely underrated Disney Plus series Hawkeye. D'Onofrio is back as the big bad for Disney Plus's Born Again, with most of the cast returning from the original series except for Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen aka Karen and Foggy.

Daredevil: Born Again most likely won't premiere until 2025. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.