Marvel finally adds the Netflix shows back onto its official timeline, confirming they're canon after all

Marvel has finally confirmed the canon status of its Netflix shows – and it turns out they are part of the MCU after all.

Disney Plus features an official timeline for the MCU, with each project in chronological order. The Netflix shows – that's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders – are now part of the lineup, confirming they're part of the mainline canon (as spotted by Discussing Film).

Their canon status was unclear for quite some time, even as Charlie Cox's Daredevil has popped up in the MCU projects Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin had a part in Hawkeye (and also shows up in Echo). The shows themselves are fairly standalone, aside from vague references to the wider MCU (including to the Battle of New York, as depicted in The Avengers).

Daredevil and Jessica Jones are sandwiched between I Am Groot and Avengers: Age of Ultron in the streamer's Marvel timeline, while Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders fall between Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War.

Daredevil is soon getting a Disney Plus reboot, too – while the show underwent a major overhaul behind the scenes, D'Onofrio has confirmed that the new series, titled Daredevil: Born Again, will soon be getting in front of cameras.

You can catch up with Daredevil and Kingpin with all episodes of Echo streaming now on Disney Plus, however. Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which arrives this July 26.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to get up to speed with everything else the MCU has in store.