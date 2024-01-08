Kingpin actor gives Daredevil reboot filming update – and says the show has the "right vibe"

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has given a filming update on the upcoming reboot – and it's good news.

D'Onofrio will be returning opposite Charlie Cox's Daredevil, with both also making appearances in Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

"We're having a really good time right now," D’Onofrio told Collider of the Daredevil reboot. "We're getting back up. We're gonna start soon, hopefully sooner than later, and Charlie [Cox] and I feel like the right vibe is there."

The Daredevil reboot recently reportedly underwent quite the overhaul, so it's good news that the show is almost ready to get in front of cameras.

"I think all the powers out there that control this whole creative world of the MCU, also believe that we’re in the right place right now… I have to say, it's luck, really," D'Onofrio added. "I mean, my favorite series so far have been Moon Knight and Loki, and we've got those guys as directors, and so that's pretty lucky. And we've got Dario [Scardapane], who's an incredible writer who wrote The Punisher. We're in a very happy place right now."

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who worked on both Moon Knight and Loki, joined the Daredevil reboot as directors following the overhaul.

"Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter at the time of the overhaul. "It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend, trust."

Echo arrives this January 10, and stars Alaqua Cox as the titular vigilante Maya Lopez. Maya is the niece of D'Onofrio's Kingpin and previously appeared in Hawkeye, and, in the finale, shot her uncle in the face. Expect some serious drama when her spin-off arrives, then. The Daredevil reboot, titled Daredevil: Born Again, doesn't yet have a release date.

