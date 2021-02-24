Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 delayed to back half of March after CD Projekt Red hack

The next big Cyberpunk 2077 update has been delayed, with developer CD Projekt Red citing the recent cyber attack it suffered and the scale of the patch itself as causes.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 never had an official release date set, but CD Projekt Red said back in January that it would be released "in the following weeks" after update 1.1 , which arrived on January 23. According to the studio's revised timeline, version 1.2 is now scheduled to arrive some time in the latter half of March.

The studio is still keeping quiet about what the next big update will add or change, though it did note that it "goes beyond any of our previous updates" with "numerous overall quality improvements and fixes". Here's the full message CD Projekt Red shared on Twitter.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3February 24, 2021 See more

It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3February 24, 2021 See more

CD Projekt Red pledged that it would refuse to pay the hacker's ransom demands along with sharing the news of the cyberattack on its servers earlier this month. It seems the hackers made good on their threats of proliferating internal files and documents, as the company has started issuing DMCA takedown requests in an attempt to cut down on the spread of stolen source code for its games since then, according to Vice .

Even without the hack, CD Projekt Red would be in a tough spot after the troubled launch of its most-anticipated game. Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 helps mark a turning point in its story - we'll keep you updated as we learn more about what it will include and when it's set to arrive.

