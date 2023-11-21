Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition only pre-installs Phantom Liberty on Xbox discs

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, a collection bundling in Phantom Liberty and every update, launches next month on December 5.

Announced earlier today, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be out early next month across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It'll boast every update to date for the action-RPG, as well as Phantom Liberty, and will be available both physically and digitally.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC! Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package.

Right now, it doesn't look like there's an upgrade path for anyone who already owns either Cyberpunk 2077 or Phantom Liberty. Then again, if you own the base game and the expansion, you're presumably getting everything the Ultimate Edition has to offer, unless CD Projekt plans on throwing in a surprise bonus it hasn't announced yet.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty isn't actually included on the disc in the physical version of the PS5 and PC editions. If you purchase the Xbox Series X/S version, you won't need to download the expansion, but you'll need to install the spy-themed DLC from scratch if you're on PS5 or PC, which is a bit of a shame.

Just to clarify, it's on the disc on Xbox. PS5 has a code included and PC is downloadable as well.

CD Projekt stated that it was finished with Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty back in September, as it moved onto developing the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, also known as Project Orion. With the Ultimate Edition now on the horizon, that message of being done with the game after three years of post-launch work now seems more final than ever before.

