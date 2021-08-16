Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and patch 1.3 details coming in dev stream tomorrow

The first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC details will drop in a CD Projekt Red stream tomorrow, which will also include more details on the game's next big update.

The studio's first episode of Redstreams will begin on Tuesday, August 16 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST, featuring appearances from Cyberpunk 2077's community and design teams. In a brief video teaser for the stream, senior community manager Kirar Tverskaya says "we'll be talking live about some new and exciting changes to Cyberpunk 2077 which are coming with Patch 1.3, as well as the very first DLCs for the game!"

Patch 1.3 is almost here! Tune in to our #REDstreams and find out what's new in Night City! The stream starts at 6 PM CEST on August 17th on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBvCan't wait? Read about some of the changes in our Development Insight: https://t.co/i6gMbGYDRU pic.twitter.com/X3ojZIo1aAAugust 16, 2021 See more

CD Projekt Red has said in the past that it has similar DLC plans for Cyberpunk 2077 as it had for The Witcher 3: updates rolling out smaller bits of free new content for the game first, then bigger paid expansions coming later. The studio is likely referring to the former, free kind of DLC in this teaser - it's taking quite a bit longer to get started on free DLC than it did with Witcher 3, but that's understandable given the studio's focus on getting the base game up to snuff since launch.

A post on the official site also lays out some of the changes coming in Patch 1.3. They include a new and improved minimap system, a method for easily changing perks so you can experiment with character builds, and a tweak to make it easier to tell who you're picking when you first head to Clouds during the Dollhouse quest.

