Cyber Monday projector 2022: what to expect this year

Cyber Monday projector deals will be the place to be after Black Friday ends, offering further cuts, new deals - or even just carrying on a continuous stream of the same excellent opportunities to save money on a big-ticket item this year.

If you're using this year's sales season to make the switch from TV and go for one of the best projectors for gaming , or if you're looking to team a current-gen console with a big screen in one of the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X , or even just get something quality and reliable and massive to enjoy the FIFA World Cup on this winter, then these deals should serve you very well indeed. That is to say, whatever you're after, there's almost certainly going to be something here for you in the Cyber Monday projector sales.

We've noted a few of last year's highlights below on this page too as examples of how deep the price cuts can go. And even though this year's newer projectors might steal the limelight, it's always worth remembering those slightly older units - like those below - as these could be subject to even deeper price cuts and offer even better value; all while still being excellent units in themselves.

Don't forget to check in on our best projector screen guide before parting with your hard-earned money too as it's always important to make sure your new picture can shine on the right surface.

Until the deals kick off properly, though, we've got some info and early thoughts on where the best deals might be, and those deals from last year, on this page to get you prepared for the upcoming Cyber Monday projector deals.

But just as a last aside: If you fancy getting you're eye in now with some of the latest prices from projectors from across our suite of guides, then the below should have you covered with up-to-date info. You never know, you might well find a great price right now.

When will the Cyber Monday projector deals start? The Cyber Monday projector deals will be on Monday, November 28 this year. By this point, Black Friday will be behind us and we could see the biggest non-Black Friday price cuts. However, such is the trend of the sales season, and because Black Friday is only a couple of days beforehand, we'd expect to see loads of retailers smashing out the deals and price cuts before Cyber Monday itself, and also continuing them straight on from Black Friday.

Last year's Cyber Monday projector deals

Looking at last year's deals always gives us a good window into what to expect from both the products that will go on sale this year, and the depth of the discounts and price cuts we're likely to see - all of which will be added to with new products from this year coming down in price too, of course. Below is a selection of last year's deals and how we described them at the time.

Cyber Monday projector deals still available in the US

(opens in new tab) Epson EF-100 | $1,000 $849.99 at Dell

Save $150 - This is a solid 15% discount on a great mini projector that's stylish as well as a provider of excellent images. The black and copper finish makes the unit stand out, and the Epson MicroLaser Array Technology means the pictures are incredibly bright and punchy.



(opens in new tab) Epson Home Cinema 1080 | $750 $649.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Not only are you getting a god chunk of a great projector here, but this deal also sees you get a free $100 Dell eGift Card - that sweetens the deal. The projector itself is a fine model offering good connectivity and a fine 1080p resolution and great image quality.



(opens in new tab) Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | $6,500 $4,999.99 at Samsung

Save $1,500 - This is a solid deal for those looking for the best from one of the best screen providers in the game. The discount is pretty mega too and is more than 20% hacked off the list price

(opens in new tab) XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector | $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - As another compact portable projector from XGIMI that's easy to set up in any room, the Pro model has a sizable discount right now that's absolutely worth a look. Offer up a 1080p display with built-in battery, it also features Chromecast and Android TV 9.0 support.

(opens in new tab) Epson EF12 | $1,000 $799.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This is a great saving on a great projector. The Android OS is easy to use, the 1080p HD picture is great, and its built-in speakers even do a great job. This is the projector's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it.



(opens in new tab) XGIMI Mogo Pro+ Projector | $799 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - Thanks to its compact size and lightweight design, the Mogo Pro+ Projector is easy to set up anywhere - making it a great outdoor option you can pick up for less. With a full HD 1080p display, you also control it with ease from your iOS or Android device.

Cyber Monday projector deals still available in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | £6,999 £4,999 at Samsung

Save £2,000 - The same premium projector is available at a big discount on the UK's side of the Atlantic too. At this price, it's a bit easier to stomach, but for those waiting for a premium option to get its price hacked this is it.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic M2e | £549 £415 at Amazon

Save £134 - Also down to its lowest ever price, the 'e' variant of the M2 is also a great option. Its 1080p picture is great, and it also has a strong feature set, including Harmon Kardon speakers built-in.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic M2 | £599 £522 at Amazon

Save £77 - This smart portable monitor is at its lowest ever price from Amazon right now and is a great option for those who value quality, features, and portability, all in one sweet, and cool, projector.



(opens in new tab) ViewSonic PX701-4K 4K projector | £899 £728 at Amazon

Save £171 - What's that? A quality 4K gaming projector from a recognised brand for less than £750? Yes, please. Plus it is this projector's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it. A great deal.

(opens in new tab) PHILIPS NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector | £89.99 at Currys

A compact and affordable device capable of turning any wall into a screen. With less than a kilo of weight, it is a great solution if you need a reliable projector to carry places or put away easily. Place it anywhere you like and enjoy the high-quality image reproduction sized up to 80 inches. With its built-in stereo speakers, you don't need any other accessory for a complete screening experience.

(opens in new tab) LG Electronics CineBeam PH30N LED Projector | £339 £269.99 at Amazon

Save £69 - With its sleek, small design, the CineBeam from LG fits easily into any room and offers up a great at-home cinema experience. Projectable on any surface in up 100 inches, you can connect wirelessly using your smartphone or via USB.

(opens in new tab) Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector | £549.99 £399.99 at Very

Save £150 - This fantastic saving on Anker's Nebula Capsule II will get you a very capable little projector for less. With Chromecast, Android TV 9.0, USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi, and HDMI support, the Casuple II also features a 1-second auto-focus function that can adjust to the surface you're projecting onto.

Projectors won't be the only things discounted this coming Cyber Monday though Check out our predictions for the upcoming Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals, Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals, and Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals for more screen-based info.