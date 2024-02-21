Fear the Walking Dead star responds to Kang casting rumors, says he's been in talks with Marvel for "years"

Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria star Colman Domingo says that while he doesn't know anything about those Kang casting rumors, he and Marvel have indeed been in touch.

"My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know," Domingo told Vanity Fair. "I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it."

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment and was subsequently dropped by Marvel Studios. Recasting rumors have flooded the internet, which makes sense given that Marvel had planned Phase 5 and Phase 6 around Kang being the central villain. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Marvel Studios is working on a rewrite of the fifth Avengers movie, which will no longer be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Per the report, Marvel will "either minimize the character or excise him entirely."

Continued Domingo: "Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it."

Domingo is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the 2023 Netflix movie Rustin. The actor is also set to play Joe Jackson in a forthcoming Michael Jackson documentary, and is set to direct and star in his own Nat King Cole biopic.

