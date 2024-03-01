Not one but two sci-fi movies from Arrow star have broken into the Netflix top 10

Two sci-fi movies starring Arrow's Stephen Amell have broken into the worldwide Netflix top 10.

Code 8 Part 2 is currently the most popular movie worldwide on Netflix, with the first film, Code 8, at number six on the ranking.

The first film released back in 2019, and it stars cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell. A feature-length take on the short film of the same name released back in 2016, Code 8 sees a world split between those with powers and those without – and follows a man who allies with criminals to try and raise funds for his ailing mother.

The follow-up is a Netflix original that hit the streamer on February 28 of this year, with both Amells returning to their roles.

Other films in the worldwide Netflix top 10 include Top Gun: Maverick, Dune, Minions, and Despicable Me 3.

Coming soon for Stephen Amell is the Suits reboot, aptly titled Suits: LA, which will see him star as lawyer Ted Black. He'll be joined by The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt. Suits itself has been enjoying a resurgence lately thanks to streaming on Netflix and Peacock.

As for what else Netflix has in store, this year brings some huge releases: Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown, Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver, and Hit Man are all coming soon, along with Squid Game season 2, Bridgerton season 3, and The Umbrella Academy season 4.

