Suits spinoff casts Arrow star Stephen Amell in lead role

Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to play lead character Ted Black in Suits: LA.

Per Variety, the Suits spinoff centers on Ted whose "firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits: LA was created by Suits helmer Aaron Korsch. Victoria Mahoney (Yelling to the Sky, The Old Guard 2) is set to direct the pilot episode. The series takes place in the same universe as the flagship show.

The first eight seasons of the massively popular legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, were added to Netflix in June 2023 and immediately became the number one show across all of streaming before going on to break Nielsen’s all-time overall streaming record, beating out Ozark for the most number one finishes.

Amell was the Arrow of The CW's Arrowverse, playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the show of the same name and reprising the role on The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Suits: LA does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.